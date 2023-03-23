EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, EAC has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $5,513.83 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00902597 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,735.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

