Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

