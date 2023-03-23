East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 9th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,183 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 635,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

