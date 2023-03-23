Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Ebro Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
About Ebro Foods
