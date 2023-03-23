ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

