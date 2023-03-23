ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 26.1%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 26.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,528,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,669,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

