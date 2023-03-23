Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Cut by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 234,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.