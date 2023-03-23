Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.92) and traded as low as GBX 396.90 ($4.87). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 296,613 shares traded.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.50.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile
Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.
