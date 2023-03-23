Element Wealth LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,141. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

