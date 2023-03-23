Element Wealth LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 292,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

