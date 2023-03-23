Element Wealth LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 259,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

