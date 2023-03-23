Element Wealth LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

