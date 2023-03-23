Element Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,909.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 86,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 272,111 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

