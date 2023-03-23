Element Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,633. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

