Element Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

