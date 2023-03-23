Element Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

