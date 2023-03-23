Element Wealth LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,131. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

