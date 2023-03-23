Element Wealth LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJH traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.41. 201,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

