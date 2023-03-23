Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 101,748 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.78.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
