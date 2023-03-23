Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 101,748 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.