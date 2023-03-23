Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.75 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

