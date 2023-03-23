Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 805652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $939.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

