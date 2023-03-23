Energi (NRG) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.69 million and $204,559.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00061931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018408 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,878,184 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.