Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Down 2.3%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 37,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $539.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

