Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells $261,420.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enova International Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:ENVA opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $55.53.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
