Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells $261,420.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

