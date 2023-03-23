Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 1,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
