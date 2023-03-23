Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 252,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

EPD stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

