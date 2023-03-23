EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $74,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

