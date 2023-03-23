EOS Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. EOS has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $141.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004766 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003772 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,192,696 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,190,704 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

