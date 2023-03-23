Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $779.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $779.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,093.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 3.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $663.03 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $709.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

