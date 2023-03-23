Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert Sells 8,100 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equitable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

