Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 23rd (AEGXF, AGF.B, AGFMF, BN, BYD, BYDGF, CARE, DLHTF, ECN, ECNCF)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 23rd:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Brookfield (TSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$221.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$265.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$221.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$4.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00.

Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.45 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$2.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $203.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($155.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

