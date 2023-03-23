Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 23rd (ATOS, BDRBF, BN, CI, DRI, G24, GXI, MC, MGTA, OC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 23rd:
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00.
Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.90 ($62.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($876.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1.68 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.18.
Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
