Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 23rd (ATOS, BDRBF, BN, CI, DRI, G24, GXI, MC, MGTA, OC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 23rd:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get Atossa Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

Danone (EPA:BN)

was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.90 ($62.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($876.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1.68 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.18.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.