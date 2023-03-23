Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 23rd (ATOS, BDRBF, BN, CI, DRI, G24, GXI, MC, MGTA, OC)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 23rd:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.90 ($62.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($876.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1.68 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.18.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

