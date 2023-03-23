Erickson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Erickson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 22,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

