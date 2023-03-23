Erickson Financial Group LLC Sells 37,045 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Erickson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,045 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 11.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 273,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,809. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

