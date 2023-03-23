ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,467,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,658,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.