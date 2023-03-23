ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.15. 596,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

