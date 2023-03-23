ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,728 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,837,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,224,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $121.56.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.