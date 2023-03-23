ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,272. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

