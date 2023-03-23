ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $37.51 on Thursday, reaching $2,595.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,451.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,096.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

