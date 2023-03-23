Essex Savings Bank Acquires 916 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.