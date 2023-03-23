Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.64. The company had a trading volume of 530,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,114. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $238.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

