Essex Savings Bank Buys 167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $140.62. 1,321,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958,908. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

