Essex Savings Bank Invests $472,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 453,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

