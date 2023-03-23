Essex Savings Bank Purchases 2,068 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 104,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.45. 267,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,060. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

