Essex Savings Bank Sells 3,347 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Intel stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,251,258. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

