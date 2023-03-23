Essex Savings Bank Sells 95 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,714. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day moving average of $459.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

