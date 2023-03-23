Ethereum Name Service Achieves Market Cap of $281.65 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for about $13.91 or 0.00049298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $281.65 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

