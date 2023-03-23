Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 425,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Ethernity Networks Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.48.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.