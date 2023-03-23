ETHPoW 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.23 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00012257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $362.59 million and $9.23 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00358465 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.83 or 0.26054466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010176 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.36441966 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,988,512.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

