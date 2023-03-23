Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.31. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Euronext to €85.00 ($91.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Euronext from €94.00 ($101.08) to €100.00 ($107.53) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

